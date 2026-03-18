Jasprit Bumrah's 2 Crore Pay Cut Prompts BCCI To Review Strategy, Cricket Board Likely To Compensate Star Pacer: Report

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata | Image: AP

Jasprit Bumrah has been India's flagbearer across the three formats. The ace Indian pacer once again was central to India's plans as the Men In Blue successfully defended their T20 World Cup title on home soil. Bumrah will now be seen in the IPL as he is ready to represent the Mumbai Indians once more in IPL 2026.

Jasprit Bumrah To Be Compensated By BCCI?

BCCI recently announced the central contract list, in which they abolished the A+ grade. The reason for removing the top grade is due to a dearth of players who could be available in all three formats. The current top pay grade, which is A category, accommodates three players, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Bumrah.

The remuneration for each category hasn't been officially conveyed by the BCCI, but it has been reported that the top category would pay INR 5 crore annually, a INR 2 crore deduction from the earlier A+ category. After the T20I and Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Bumrah remains the only all-format player. But his demotion means he is set to lose a huge chunk of money.

As per a Times of India report, BCCI is contemplating reviewing the pay structure and might find a way to compensate Bumrah, who was in phenomenal form in the T20 World Cup 2026.

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A BCCI source told TOI, “The board is trying to figure out how Bumrah can be compensated. It is understandable that it will be unfair to slash his fees from ₹7 crore to ₹5 crore. There are some other players also who seem to have moved down a grade despite being performers. There could be a revision in the valuation of the contracts."

Axar Patel's Category In Central Contract Could Be Reviewed

Axar Patel's inclusion in the Group C category has also raised a few eyebrows. Axar has arguably been one of India's finest all-rounders and played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup triumph. The likes of KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj have been placed in the B category, which has a pay package of INR 5 crore, reportedly.

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