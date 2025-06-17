Jasprit Bumrah Assures Appearance In Headingley Test To Provide Early Pace Boost, Eyes At Least 3 Match Appearances

India's captain Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Australia's captain Pat Cummins during Day 1 of the first Test match, at Perth Stadium, in Perth | Image: ANI

ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah, Team India's talismanic pacer, has assured his participation in the inaugural Test match of the series. The England vs India series begins at Headingley in Leeds, where Bumrah has assured his availability for the Indian side's Playing XI. The Indian cricketer also revealed that he would manage to play in at least three matches without putting himself in a risky position. Additionally, he did not mention which ones he would be a part of.

Jasprit Bumrah Assures Readiness For Headingley Test

The suspense over Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the upcoming England series has been one of the hot topics. Given that the star pacer's workload management is critical, it has been ensured that he would not feature in all the matches.

Amid uncertainty over the situation, Bumrah has revealed that he would feature in at least three matches throughout the series. However, he did not reveal in which matches he would be a part of, as it would depend on his fitness.

“I’m definitely looking at playing three Test matches. That’s the plan for now. Obviously, the exact number is not fixed yet, but the first one is certainly on. We’ll have to see how things go — the workload, the match scenarios, all of that. But yes, at this moment, three Tests is what I feel I can manage comfortably without putting myself in a desperate situation," Jasprit Bumrah said to Dinesh Karthik, as per Sky Sports.

BCCI To Not Repeat Mistake With Bumrah

The Jasprit Bumrah showcase was on display during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, where he became a massive trouble for the opposition while Down Under. However, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar had stated that the Indian pacer's workload management would prevent him from participating in all the matches. They are aiming to avoid the mistake they made during their recent away test tour in Australia, where Bumrah sustained a back injury and missed out on crucial game time after that.