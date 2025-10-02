Jasprit Bumrah Strikes! Smart Review From Shubman Gill & Co. to Send John Campbell Packing During Ind vs WI 1st Test | WATCH

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill's Team India have got off to a brilliant start inside the first hour of the opening Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Opting to bat first, the visitors got off to a nightmarish start, losing both their openers inside the first hour. Both the wickets were taken by the two Indian pacers - Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. But among the two wickets that fell, it was Bumrah's scalp that became the talking point. Bumrah send John Campbell packing for eight runs.

Coming round the wicket, Bumrah angled the ball away from the left-hander only to find an edge. But initially, the umpire turned down Bumrah's appeal claiming that it was not out. Then, the Indian team took the review which showed the bat was very close to the pad when the ball passes through. After a couple of replays, third umpire Paul Rieffel was certain there was bat involved and hence the decision was overturned in India's favour.

Meanwhile, the visitors are already reeling at 39 for three. While Bumrah has picked up a wicket, Siraj has picked two already. Both the Indian pacers are on fire and that is good news for the side.

Ind vs WI Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies (Playing XI): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

