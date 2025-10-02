Kuldeep Yadav Returns; Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill Get Praised For Picking Perfect Playing XI For 1st Test vs West Indies

India vs West Indies: Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill are receiving all the applause for picking the perfect playing XI for the first Test against West Indies at Ahmedabad starting Thursday. Actually, it is the return of Kuldeep Yadav in whites that is exciting fans. Kuldeep, who was part of the squad in the tour of England, did not get a single Test despite coming close to making the XI on a couple of occasions. Most reckon playing Kuldeep is the right move.

Kuldeep Returns

On the eve of the match, captain Gill hinted that the Indian team may field three seamers and that is when most reckoned Kuldeep may have to sit out, but that was not the case. Kuldeep, being a wrist-spinner, does not depend on the pitch. He is a wicket-taker and it would be interesting to see how he goes about proceedings.

"Not disappointed with losing the toss, it has been under covers and there might be some help early on. We have two seamers - Bumrah and Siraj, three spinners - Jaddu Bhai, Washington and Kuldeep, and allrounder Nitish Reddy," Gill said after losing the toss.

Team India's has incorporated three changes from their last Test vs England at The Oval - Nitish Kumar Reddy comes in for Karun Nair. Akash Deep is out, Kuldeep is in and then Prasidh Krishna makes way for Jasprit Bumrah.

Ind vs WI Teams:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj