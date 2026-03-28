IPL 2026, MI vs KKR: Mumbai Indians would like to have a season to remember after a disappointing 2025 where they could not make it to the playoff as well. Ahead of the brand new season, MI are leaving no stone unturned as they went all-out at the mandatory practice session on Friday.

Bumrah Setback?

While most players attended the session, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was not seen at the session and that started speculations over his availability. For the unversed, Bumrah is at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He is there for strengthening and conditioning. But since it's a last-minute thing, it has left fans really concerned. Is Bumrah carrying an injury or is it purely workload-related? As per a report in the Hindu, Bumrah will undergo his first training session at the Wankhede on March 28 (Saturday) in the evening, as the conditions would be identical to the actual match situation.

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In case he misses out, his absence will certainly deflate the MI attack. He is a match-winner and a luxury for any captain to have. He can change the complexion of games single-handedly. While Bumrah would be missed if he is not there, it would be interesting to see who replaces him for the game against Kolkata.

The MI versus KKR game is expected to be a cracker as both sides boast of big T20 superstars in their ranks. Also, there is no doubt that the Wankhede stadium would be packed to the rafters.

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