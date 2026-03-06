Jasprit Bumrah’s Brilliance Earns Sunil Gavaskar’s Praise After England Showdown In Semi-Final: 'He Is Once In A Century Bowler'

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India clinched a seven-run win over Harry Brook’s England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 6.

With this victory, the Men in Blue have secured their place in the finals, where they will face New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 7.

Sanju Samson was named Player of the Match for his stunning knock of 89 runs off 42 balls at a strike rate of 211.90. The Indian opener smashed eight fours and seven sixes during his explosive innings.

However, Jasprit Bumrah’s economical spell in the second innings deserves equal recognition. Bumrah picked up one wicket in his four-over spell, conceding only 33 runs at an economy rate of 8.20. The 32-year-old spearheaded India’s bowling attack, delivering the most economical spell among his teammates.

Advertisement

His brilliance helped India restrict England to 246/7, sealing a seven-run win over the Three Lions.

Advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar showered praise on Bumrah, calling him a “once-in-a-century” bowler. He added that the Indian pacer delivers every time he is handed the ball. Gavaskar noted that while Bumrah may occasionally go wicketless, he consistently maintains an economical rate.

“Jasprit Bumrah is not just a once-in-a-generation bowler. He is a once-in-a-century kind of bowler. Because he plays all formats—Test matches, 50-over games, T20s. You give him the ball, he will deliver. Yes, there might be the odd match where he goes for runs. That is understandable. He is human after all. But more often than not, when it matters, Bumrah will bowl that crucial over. It might not always be a wicket-taking over. But he will give just seven or eight runs when others are going for 15 or 20,” Gavaskar said.

Jasprit Bumrah's Numbers In T20 World Cup 2026