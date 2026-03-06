WATCH | MS Dhoni's Priceless Reaction to Wife Sakshi's Celebratory Mix-Up During India vs England Match Goes Viral

Team India's nail-biting victory over England at the Wankhede Stadium had several viral moments pop up from just one spot. Whether it was MS Dhoni being spotted in the stands or A-list personalities cheering for the Men in Blue, it was a star-studded affair under the lights in the iconic cricket stadium.

But it was MS Dhoni's hilarious reaction to wife Sakshi's mistimed celebration during the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal encounter that captured the fans' attention.

Caught on Camera: Dhoni's Reaction to Wife Sakshi's Celebration Blunder vs England

The moment happened when England was chasing down the target, with Sam Curran facing Jasprit Bumrah. Curran defended the delivery, and the ace spearhead caught a stunning bump ball catch.

But MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, jumped in celebration as she believed that Bumrah had completed a successful catch. The former Indian skipper calmed her down and informed her that no wicket had fallen.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni was spotted alongside other A-list celebrities who came to attend the high-stakes competition between India and England, with the winner advancing to the final.

Two former Indian skippers also united at the venue when MS Dhoni met Rohit Sharma and shared a hearty exchange while cheering for the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue.

Advertisement

India Advance To T20 World Cup Final With 7-Run Win Over England

A clinical outing from the Indian batters helped the hosts deliver a competitive total, with Sanju Samson emerging as the standout.

The Indian opener posted a 42-ball 89, continuing his purple patch in the game. Shivam Dube, who was bumped up the order, also put up a solid 43 off 25. Ishan Kishan delivered an in-form 39-run cameo.

Hardik Pandya also came guns blazing with a solid 12-ball 27, while Tilak Varma posted a crucial 7-ball 21. India reached 253/7 in 20 overs.

England got a major push from Jacob Bethell, who had started to dampen India's hopes with a riveting hundred. The young Englishman put up a 48-ball 105 during the chase.

Will Jacks and wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler also contributed substantially, but they eventually fell short of the target by seven runs.