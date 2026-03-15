Jay Shah Breaks Silence Over The Pre-Tournament Uncertainty Surrounding T20 World Cup, Stakes Bold Claim

India's players along with Chairman of the International Cricket Council Jay Shah, center, celebrate with the trophy after winning the T20 World Cup final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad | Image: AP

ICC Chairperson Jay Shah has made a bold declaration following the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Following the pre-tournament uncertainty, the International Cricket Council supremo has declared that no team is greater than the organisation.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 encountered numerous troubles before it could begin. From Bangladesh pulling out of the marquee event to Pakistan threatening non-participation against India, chaos struck the ICC as they were in a race against time to fix things.

Jay Shah Makes Bold Declaration Over Uncertainty On T20 World Cup

Jay Shah emphasised that the ICC World Cup is bigger than any team. He further expressed that there has been speculation regarding the teams' participation, but the ICC is an organisation collectively made up of all teams, and one team does not dominate or define it.

"This ICC World Cup was very important because there was a lot of chatter before the start of the tournament about whether certain teams would participate and how the World Cup would go ahead.

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"As ICC chairman, I can say that no team is bigger than the organisation and no single team makes an organisation. An organisation is a combination of all teams," Jay Shah said at an award show in Mumbai, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Also Read: Kevin Pietersen Steps Down As Mentor Of Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2026

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Jay Shah Heaps Praise On Associate Nations' Performance In T20 World Cup

Jay Shah further acknowledged the Associate Nations' outstanding performance against full-nation teams during the record-breaking T20 World Cup 2026.

The ICC Chairperson acknowledged the performances of Team USA, the Netherlands, Zimbabwe, and Nepal in the tournament. All the teams faced their full-nation opposition as a major scare. ZIM was the only one who managed to defeat a full-nation side: The mighty Australia.

ICC Supremo Shah also raved about the T20 World Cup's record-breaking viewership numbers, with concurrent viewership at 7.2 million.