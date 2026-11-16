Jay Shah Reappointed Unopposed As ICC Chairman For Second Term, Board Confirms At Bali Meeting

New Delhi: Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second term, the global governing body confirmed on Monday, November 16.

The ICC Board announced the decision following a proposal by its directors during the governing body's board meetings held in Bali, Indonesia. Shah's reappointment reflects the Board's confidence in his leadership and provides continuity as cricket prepares for a significant period of global expansion and development.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ICC said its strategic roadmap would focus on expanding the sport globally, increasing its fan base and strengthening commercial opportunities. The governing body also highlighted cricket's preparations for its return to the Olympic Games at Los Angeles 2028 (LA28).

Reacting to his reappointment, Shah expressed gratitude to the ICC Board and its directors for continuing to place their confidence in him.

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"I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world," Shah said.

Highlighting the significance of cricket's return to the Olympics, Shah said the LA28 Games would provide an opportunity to introduce the sport to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans.

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He further stressed that the ICC's responsibility extended beyond organising successful tournaments, adding that the governing body needed to build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport while keeping fans, athletes, commercial partners and other stakeholders in focus.

"I have always believed that cricket's greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come," he added.

ICC Board Members Welcome Jay Shah's Reappointment

Following the announcement, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chair Richard Thompson congratulated Shah, saying his continued leadership came at an important time for international cricket.

Thompson highlighted the need to strengthen the international cricket calendar, protect the relevance and competitiveness of bilateral cricket and ensure major tournaments remain central to the sport's future.

ICC Independent Director Dr Ros Rivaz also welcomed the decision, emphasising the importance of strengthening women's cricket and ensuring it remains central to the governing body's long-term vision.

ICC Deputy Chair and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani said Shah had demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to bringing member nations together. He also highlighted the opportunities presented by the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to bring the tournament to new audiences across Africa.

New Zealand Cricket Director Roger Twose and ICC Associate Member Chair Gurumurthy Palani also congratulated Shah, highlighting the importance of global development, stronger competition pathways and greater opportunities for associate nations.

Jay Shah's Journey as ICC Chairman

Shah took charge as ICC Chairman on December 1, 2024, after being elected unopposed in August 2024. He succeeded Greg Barclay, who decided against seeking another term.

Before taking over the ICC leadership, Shah served as the Honorary Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and held leadership responsibilities in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

His second term comes at a crucial juncture for international cricket, with the sport preparing for its return to the Olympics after more than a century. Cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Games is expected to provide the ICC with an opportunity to expand its global reach and attract new audiences.