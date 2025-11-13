Jemimah Rodrigues Breaks Her Silence On Family Trolling And Her Struggles

Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues recently opened up about her struggles leading up to the World Cup finals and addressed the trolling faced by her and her family. The player spoke about the Khar Gymkhana controversy, which made rounds again following her successful World Cup campaign.



While talking to India Today, Rodrigues spoke about the painful phase that her family had to go through following their exit from the T20 World Cup last year. She shared, "Sir, to be honest, I remember when that happened. It was one thing for me to face it, but when my parents were dragged into it for something we didn’t do, it really hurt. Everything we did at that time was according to the rules and regulations, and we had proof of that. But the allegations made against me and my family really affected us deeply because we had done nothing wrong."

For the unversed, the Indian batter's family gained attention following Gymkhana’s Annual General Body Meeting. Rodrigues' father came into scrutiny for allegedly hosting nearly 35 gatherings with Brother Manuel Ministries over 18 months. The meetings were alleged to have involved religious activities, breaching the club's regulation of prohibiting religious activities on the club premises.

Advertisement

Jemimah Rodrigues On Her Poor Form After The World Cup

The player opened up about how the allegations and trolling against her family came while she was already struggling with her poor form.

While speaking about it, Rodrigues revealed, "That happened right after the World Cup in Dubai, where we hadn’t done well. I personally hadn’t performed to my expectations and was already feeling low. Then suddenly, I started seeing news, messages, and people saying terrible things about me, and worse, about my family and my church. That broke me. I remember my brother calling me, and I just started crying. I didn’t know what to do. It felt like one blow after another, first my performance, and then false allegations about my family."



She further shared how her family chose to put their faith in God and stayed silent. She believes that they were rewarded after a year with India's World Cup glory and Rodrigues' stellar performance against Australia.

Advertisement

Rodrigues Dismissed For 11 Off 15 Balls Against Perth Scorchers