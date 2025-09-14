IND-W vs AUS-W Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI?

Ahead of the much-anticipated ICC Women's World Cup, India will host defending champions Australia in the first ODI match at the New Chandigarh Stadium, Mullanpur. This three-match ODI series will serve as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming major tournament.

On the back of strong performances, the Indian team will fancy their chances against Alyssa Healy and Co. Harmanpreet Kaur's side has lost just two out of the 11 ODIs they have played this year, and this could be the ideal momentum for the Women In Blue. India haven't had the best of records against Australia and were whitewashed in the last two series by the reigning ODI World Cup champions.

But the momentum has been with the Women In Blue and they should capitalise to send a stern message to the visitors.

India Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, September 14.

At what time will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match get underway?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will get underway at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will take place at the New Chandigarh Stadium.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match in India?

The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match in India?