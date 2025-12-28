Jemimah Rodrigues Out Of 4th T20I vs SL Women! BCCI Issues Update On In-Form Batter's Unavailability

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India]: Indian star batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of the fourth T20I of the five-match series against Sri Lanka Women at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday, as confirmed by BCCI Women.

The BCCI Women stated that Rodrigues was unavailable for selection in the fourth T20I due to weakness arising from a mild fever. The statement added that the medical team of BCCI is closely monitoring Jemimah's recovery.

"Jemimah Rodrigues was unavailable for selection in the 4th T20I in Thiruvananthapuram due to weakness arising from mild fever. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring her progress and recovery," BCCI Women wrote on X.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Women's captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and decided to bowl first in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India.

India Women and Sri Lanka Women have faced each other 29 times in T20I cricket. Of these, the Women in Blue have secured 23 victories and suffered five defeats, with one match ending in a no-result.

In the ongoing five-match T20I series, India have an unbeaten 3-0 lead after clinching the opening game by eight wickets, the second by seven wickets and the third by eight wickets. The visitors will look to bounce back in the fourth T20I.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka women's captain Chamari Athapaththu scripted history as she became the first player to play 150 T20I matches for her country, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The veteran cricketer achieved this historic feat during the fourth T20I of the five-match series against the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

In Women's T20I cricket, Athapaththu has notched up 3507 runs at an average of 25.23 and a strike rate of 109.97, including three centuries and 13 half-centuries.

With the ball, the 35-year-old has scalped 63 wickets at an average of 25.73 and an economy of 6.62. She has one four-wicket haul to her name.

Playing XI of both teams

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani.