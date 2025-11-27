Updated 27 November 2025 at 14:30 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Withdraws From Remaining WBBL Matches To Support Smriti Mandhana; Brisbane Heat Responds
Jemimah Rodrigues has opted out of the WBBL to support teammate Smriti Mandhana, whose wedding was postponed due to her father’s illness. Brisbane Heat backed her decision and sent well-wishes.
Team India-W cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has decided to support her teammate Smriti Mandhana in a time of distress and has opted out of the remaining Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) matches.
Rodrigues is a part of the Brisbane Heat franchise in WBBL and has made a few appearances as well. But the Indian cricketer has chosen to stay and support her friend and Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana.
Jemimah Rodrigues Opts Out Of WBBL To Stand By Smriti Mandhana; Brisbane Heat Issue Statement
Women's CWC winner Smriti Mandhana was supposed to tie the knot with music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23. But the wedding was indefinitely postponed after Smriti's father, Srinivas Mandhana, was admitted to a hospital in Sangli.
Mandhana chose to put all celebrations on indefinite hold in such a situation, as she wants to see her father in full health.
It was also revealed that Palash Muchhal was hospitalised for health-related issues.
The Brisbane Heat has communicated Jemimah Rodrigues' decision with a statement, saying that it was a challenging time for Jemi and they agreed to her request to stay in India. The WBBL franchise also shared well-wishes to the Mandhana family in such a difficult situation.
“It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India.
“The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana’s family all the best for the future," Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson said in a statement.
Brisbane Heat Name Fresh Change Ahead Of Sixers Clash
Brisbane Heat elected Jemimah Rodrigues as the club's number one pick at the International Player draft earlier in the year. It is her second season with the WBBL franchise.
While Jemimah Rodrigues has been released from the squad, all-rounder Grace Harris will return to the line-up as part of her workload management.
Harris will replace Lily Bassingthwaighte in the Brisbane Heat's upcoming WBBL clash. The club is still chasing their first victory of the tournament.
Brisbane Heat will lock horns against the Sydney Sixers in an away fixture at the Adelaide Oval on November 28, 2025.
