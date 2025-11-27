Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Practice Together in Ranchi Ahead of 1st ODI vs South Africa; Pics Go Viral

Ind vs SA: With the focus now shifting to white-ball cricket, senior cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not want to leave anything to chance. The two India cricket stalwarts were spotted practicing together at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi on Thursday ahead of the three-match ODI series. While Kohli and Rohit have already reached Ranchi, the rest of the squad is expected to join them. Some cricketers are set to reach Ranchi today evening, and a few others would make it in the morning on Friday.

In the picture that is now going viral, Kohli can be seen on the extreme left-corner all ready to hit the nets, while Rohit can be seen having a hit in the nets. Here is the picture that has gone viral.

VIRAL PIC

Meanwhile, the addition of Kohli and Rohit is bound to boost India's chances against South Africa. Kohli and Rohit would be raring to go after their good show in Australia recently.

Advertisement

Who Start Favourites - Ind or SA?

The visiting team would be high on confidence after their whitewash over the hosts in Tests. But again, the addition of Rohit and Kohli would tilt the odds in favour of the home side, slightly. The first ODI in Ranchi on November 30 is expected to draw a huge crowd. Both sides would look to get the white-ball leg off to a winning start and hence a mouthwatering game would be on the cards. It would be interesting to see how the pitch in Ranchi plays. In all probability, it would be a high-scoring encounter between the two cricketing heavyweights.

Advertisement