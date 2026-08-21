Joe Root Breaks Steve Smith's Record For Most Catches In Tests

England Test captain Joe Root surpassed Australia veteran Steve Smith to become the leading fielder in terms of catches in Test cricket on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Headingley on Friday. Root took the catch of Pakistan opener Azan Awais, who was dismissed for nine by England pacer Jofra Archer during Pakistan's second innings. The catch took Root's tally to 219, moving him past Smith's previous record of 218 catches.



Root brought up his 68th Test fifty on Day 2 before being dismissed for 66 off 112 deliveries. His innings included 10 boundaries.



With his 68th fifty, Root joined Tendulkar at the top of the list for most 50-plus scores in Test cricket. West Indies' Shivnarine Chanderpaul follows with 66 fifties, while former Australia captain Allan Border and India's Rahul Dravid have 63 each.



Root (42) also moved up in the list of 50-plus scores as captain in Tests, placing him fifth in the elite record. Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith leads the chart with 61, followed by Ricky Ponting (54), Border (51) and Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq (43).



Root's latest milestone adds to his remarkable Test career and further strengthens his position among the format's leading run-scorers.



Meanwhile, England strengthened their grip on the first Test against Pakistan on Friday, with the hosts taking a 238-run first-innings lead after being bowled out for 409 on Day 3.



Pakistan had earlier been dismissed for 171 in their first innings, with England pacers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue taking five wickets each. England then piled on the runs, with Jordan Cox (73), Joe Root (66), Harry Brook (91) and Dan Lawrence (51) making half-centuries.