Joe Root Frontrunner To Succeed Ben Stokes As England's Next Test Captain Ahead Of Pakistan Series: Report

Joe Root is poised to replace Ben Stokes as the next England Test captain, as per reports. Stokes bid adieu to Test cricket after England's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of New Zealand recently. Stokes was left out of the England squad after he and a couple of other players broke the protocols after England's win over New Zealand in the first Test.

Joe Root Is Likely To Become Next England Test Captain

The Athletic reported that Joe Root remains the frontrunner to lead England in red-ball cricket. Root remains England's most coveted player in Tests, and the 35-year-old led England in Ben Stokes' absence in the 2nd Test match. Harry Brook is England's white-ball captain, and to burden him with more responsibility could backfire ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Root led England for a long period and captained the Three Lions from 2017 to 22 in 64 matches. Root's re-appointment could go through next summer's Ashes, as England's quest for the ODI World Cup title will take place next year.

Who Will Fill Brendon McCullum's Seat?

Brendon McCullum has also been removed as England's red-ball coach, and he will concentrate only on white-ball coaching for the time being. A number of contenders are reportedly in the running to fill the vacant seat. Former Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott and ex-CSK coach Stephen Fleming are reportedly in the race to be England's next red-ball coach.

Advertisement

Marcus Trescothick, one of Brendon McCullum's assistants, could also be considered for the role. The former English opener is well versed with the current England contingent and was also in charge of the team against Pakistan. England's next assignment is a Pakistan Test series, starting in August and before the first match, the ECB is expected to finalise appointments.

Also Read: Reigning Champions India Get Direct Entry Into Asian Games 2026 Cricket Knockouts