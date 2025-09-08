WATCH: Joe Root's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral On Social Media, English Legend Gifts Gloves To Young Fan After Scoring Century

Despite losing the series by 2-1, England left South Africa stunned and begging for answers. Temba Bavuma's South Africa suffered one of the biggest defeats in the history of One Day International (ODI) cricket. Harry Brook's relentless England inflicted a 342-run defeat on South Africa in the third and final ODI of the ENG vs SA ODI series. England had asked South Africa to chase down 415 runs, and the visitors crumbled under pressure and folded for 72 runs.

Joe Root Gives His Gloves to Young Fan: WATCH

South Africa fancied their chances of clean sweeping England on their home soil and they asked England to bat first after winning the toss. England made the most of their chances and, riding high on the knocks of Joe Root (100 off 96 balls), Jacob Bethell (110 off 82 balls), and Jos Buttler (62* off 32 balls), England registered a mammoth total which South Africa failed to chase down.

Amid all the high-octane on-field action, Joe Root stole the limelight as he gifted his glove to a young fan as he walked back to the dressing room after scoring a hundred. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a video on their social media accounts and it has now gone viral.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

"Ultimate performance, we were awesome with the bat and the bowling speaks for itself. If we get a good wicket like that, there's no reason why we can't get 400-450, we have got really good batters in the top seven," said English skipper Harry Brook after the game.

List of ODIs Having the Biggest Win Margins

ENG vs SA, Southampton in 2025: 342 runs

IND vs SL, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023: 317 runs

AUS vs NED, Delhi in 2023: 309 runs

ZIM vs USA, Harare in 2023: 304 runs

IND vs SL, Mumbai WS in 2023: 302 runs

ALSO READ | India Look To Continue Their Dominance In Asia Cup 2025, Dissecting How The Men In Blue Have Performed In The T20I Format Of The Continental Cup

ENG to Lock Horns with SA in T20Is