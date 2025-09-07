India Look To Continue Their Dominance In Asia Cup 2025, Dissecting How The Men In Blue Have Performed In The T20I Format Of The Continental Cup

India are all set to start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the United Arab Emirates on September 10, 2025. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, a venue that the Indian team knows very well. A total of eight teams (Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and India) will participate in the continental tournament.

India not only start Asia Cup as favourites, but they also are the reigning champions of the continental cup

Here's India's Record In The Asia Cup

The last time the Asia Cup was played in the shortest international format, India did not even make it to the finals. Just like this year, Asia Cup 2022 was planned in the lead-up to the World T20 that was played in Australia. Two editions (2016 and 2022) of the Asia Cup have been played in the T20I format and India have witnessed contrasting fortunes. India won the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup by beating Bangladesh in the summit clash and in the 2022 edition, their dream of repeating their heroics ended before they could reach the Asia Cup final.

As far as the Asia Cup being played in the T20I format is considered, India are one of the most successful teams. The 'Men in Blue' have played a total of 10 T20I games in the Asia Cup, across the 2016 and 2022 format and they have won eight matches. This makes India a potential threat for all the remaining seven teams participating in the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup.

India also hold the record of registering the highest team total. Rohit Sharma-led India had scored 212/2 against Afghanistan in the 2022 edition. Kohli, who is retired from the T20I format now, has most runs (429 from 9 innings) in the history of the Asia Cup. Virat Kohli's knock of 122* is also the highest individual score by an individual in an innings.

India Start Preparations For Asia Cup 2025