Joe Root Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar's Monumental Test Record, Overtakes Jacques Kallis And Rahul Dravid To Achieve New Career Milestone

India vs England: England top-order batter Joe Root claimed another milestone in his illustrious Test career on Day 03 of the fourth Test match in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Friday, July 25th.

Early on Day 03 of the Manchester Test, Joe Root surpassed cricket legends Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to make it into the top three of an elusive list.

Joe Root Leapfrogs Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid To Attain Unique Feat In Tests

Before the start of the play on Day 03 at Old Trafford, the 34-year-old English batter needed just 25 runs to leapfrog Jacques Kallis and Rahul Dravid to achieve another career landmark.

However, Joe Root did not take much time and surpassed Kallis and Dravid to become the third-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket. Now, the 34-year-old has entered the top three run-scorers in Test cricket.

Joe Root has scored 13290* runs in Test cricket at an average of 50.95 after playing 157 long-format matches and 286 innings. Joe Root made his Test debut in 2012 against India at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. The 34-year-old is still batting on Day 03 of the Manchester Test, aiming to break more records in the long format.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot in the list of most runs in Test cricket, with 15921 runs in the long-format for Team India. Former Australia skipper Rickey Ponting stands in second place on the chart with 13378 runs in Tests.

Joe Root Aims To Break Kumar Sangakkara's Feat In Test Cricket

In the ongoing Test match between England and India at Old Trafford, Joe Root can break Kumar Sangakkara's record in Test cricket. Root is just one century away from taking fourth place on the list of most hundreds in Tests. As of now, Joe Root has scored 37 centuries in the long format for England. Meanwhile, the former Sri Lanka captain has 38 hundred and holds the fourth spot, currently.