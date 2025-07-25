'Look At His Age': Ravi Shastri Answers The Million Dollar Question, Gives Blunt Verdict On Joe Root's Chances Of Going Past Sachin Tendulkar

Joe Root has been at the forefront of many English victories, and he will go down as one of the greats to have ever played the game. Joe Root is also one of the members of the celebrated 'Fab Four', that includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Kane Williamson. The 34-year-old batter has amassed a total of 13,270 runs in Test cricket with a staggering average of 50.84, and many believe that he might go on and break many records held by Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket.

Ravi Shastri Gives His Take on Joe Root Going Past Sachin Tendulkar

Can Joe Root go past Sachin Tendulkar and grab the top spot in the list of batters with most runs in Test cricket? This is a debate which is heating up slowly and steadily. Every time Root scores a century, cricket pundits and fans reignite this debate with their own take on it. Joe Root has 37 Test centuries to his name, whereas Sachin Tendulkar holds the record of being the batter with most centuries in the longest format of the game. Root is just 15 Test tons away from breaking Sachin's record.

Ravi Shastri gave his verdict on the Root vs. Tendulkar comparison and said that the English batting stalwart has age on his side, and he can go past Sachin Tendulkar's record in the longest format of the game. "Sachin has played 200 Tests. Root has played 160. He's still young. He has four years of cricket ahead of him. When you're hot, you're hot, and in the meantime, he has age on his side," said the former India player and coach during the second day of the Manchester Test.

List of Top 5 Batters with Most Runs in Test Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar: 15,921 runs at an average of 53.8

15,921 runs at an average of 53.8 Ricky Ponting: 13,378 runs at an average of 51.9

13,378 runs at an average of 51.9 Jacques Kallis: 13,289 runs at an average of 55.4

13,289 runs at an average of 55.4 Rahul Dravid: 13,288 runs at an average of 52.3

13,288 runs at an average of 52.3 Joe Root: 13,265 runs at an average of 50.8

Conversion Rate: The Biggest Reason Behind Joe Root's Resurgence