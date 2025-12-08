'Kohli Ke 100 Century Post Kiya?': Jofra Archer's 12-Year-Old Tweet Leaves Fans Stupefied After Bizarre Steve Smith Prediction Comes True

The 2025 edition of The Ashes has belonged to Australia so far. The winners of WTC 2025 have dominated both the Test matches in the ongoing five-match Test series and they look to win the 'historic urn' back after a span of three years. After Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum were handed the reins of the English Test team, they vowed to make Test cricket entertaining and England adapted to an ultra-aggressive approach of playing the longest format of the game.

Australia defeated England by eight wickets in the second Test match that was played at The Gabba. Australia are the defending champions of The Ashes and they are now just one win away from winning the urn.

Netizens Surprised By Jofra Archer's Bizarre Prediction

Sports and prediction, they go hand-in-hand and Australia is a place where 'bizarre' things happen in a Test match and in Test series. The final few balls of the second Ashes Test match were absolute cinema with Jofra Archer and Steve Smith having a go at each other. Both Jofra and Smith have had a bit of history against each other and the Gabba Test match added more fuel to the fire.

Jofra Archer and Steve Smith were all fired up and a few words were exchanged between the two star players. Smith went all out against Jofra and played a blinder of an innings. Smith ended up scoring 23 runs off 9 balls and helped Australia go 2-0 up in the series. Interestingly, Jofra Archer's 12-year-old tweet soon went viral in which he had predicted the exact same knock.

Jofra's tweet has left many surprised and a few of them also asked if he had tweeted anything about Kohli's half-century back in the day. Virat Kohli recently scored his 84th ODI ton and many believe that he still has a chance of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 Hundreds.

England Under Heavy Scrutiny