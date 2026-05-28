Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Jersey in Huge Demand in IPL 2026? RR Opener's Craze Topples Dhoni-Kohli-Rohit's Royalty

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is breaking all kinds of records and now his merchandise is in massive demand. Even more than MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. It is being reported that Sooryavanshi's jersey No. 3 is generating most demand during the ongoing season of the IPL. As per reports, the RR opener's jersey is selling more that Dhoni, Rohit and Kohli's jerseys. This certainly shows the growing popularity of the teen sensation. A Rajasthan Royals source claimed having never seen such kind of a craze for any cricketer.

‘His jersey is in huge demand’

“His jersey is in huge demand. Everyone has been asking only for his jersey. It’s the most-sold jersey too. We have never seen such demand,” a Rajasthan Royals source told the Indian Express.

The RR opener hit a maverick 29-ball 97 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a knockout game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. In his 29-ball knock, he hit 12 sixes and five fours. His cameo powered the Royals into Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans. During his knock, he took on world-class bowlers like Pat Cummins and others like Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge as well.

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Sooryavanshi's madness helped Royals post a mammoth 243/8 in 20 overs which proved to be good enough for a RR win. The Hyderabad-based franchise fell 47 runs short.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 243/8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavashi 97, Dhruv Jurel 50; Praful Hinge 3-54, Shivang Kumar 1-19) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 196 all out in 19.2 overs (Ishan Kishan 38, Nitish Kumar Reddy 35; Jofra Archer 3-58, Ravindra Jadeja 3-21) by 47 runs.