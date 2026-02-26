Kagiso Rabada Leaps Past Dale Steyn To Claim Iconic T20 World Cup Record With Two-Wicket Haul Against West Indies

T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram-led South Africa clinched a commanding nine-wicket win over Shai Hope’s West Indies in the Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, February 26.

Markram was named Player of the Match following his unbeaten 82-run knock off 46 balls at a strike rate of 178.26. He struck seven fours and four sixes during his stay at the crease.

With this victory over the Caribbeans, South Africa successfully maintained their unbeaten streak in the prestigious ICC tournament. In Group 1 of the Super Eight, South Africa are seeded alongside West Indies, India, and Zimbabwe. They currently occupy the top spot in the Group 1 table with four points and a net run rate of +2.890.

The Proteas have played two matches so far in the Super Eight and have won both fixtures.

Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Dale Steyn To Achieve Elusive Milestone

The clash against West Indies was particularly memorable as Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada scripted history by surpassing Dale Steyn to become South Africa’s second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history.

Previously, Steyn held the record with 30 wickets from 23 T20 World Cup matches at an economy rate of 6.96 and a bowling average of 19.30. Rabada has now overtaken him with 32 wickets from 28 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 8.04 and a bowling average of 25.46.

Kagiso Rabada's Numbers In T20Is

The 30-year-old pacer made his T20I debut in 2014 against Australia. Since then, he has played 78 T20Is, claiming 82 wickets at an economy rate of 8.39 and a bowling average of 28.65.