Kagiso Rabada, South Africa Pacer, Ruled Out of ODI Series vs Australia Due to Right Ankle Injury

Australia vs South Africa: Kagiso Rabada, who is the pace spearhead of South Africa, has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and that would serve as a major setback for the touring side. As per reports, Rabada has picked up an inflammation on his right ankle and that is not permitting him to take to the field and play. Being the spearhead of the pace battery, he was expected to play a major role in the series for the Proteas.
In the absence of Rabada, the responsibility would be on the shoulders of Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi to take charge of the new ball and get rewards. Cricket South Africa has provided an official update on Rabada's injury.
The 30-year-old underwent a scan on Monday, which confirmed the extent of the injury. He will remain in Australia and undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff.
Kwena Maphaka, who finished as the leading wicket-taker in the recent T20 International series, has been added to the squad.
After winning the toss, Mitchell Marsh put the opposition into bat as he reckoned the pitch looked dry and spin may play a part.
On the other hand, Bavuma said they want to play to the conditions and not think too ahead of themselves. South Africa would look to get off to a good start. Ryan Rickleton and Aiden Markram have opened the batting for the Proteas.
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 10:02 IST