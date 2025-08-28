Updated 28 August 2025 at 12:33 IST
'Kahan Ka Richest Board?': BCCI Trolled Brutally For No Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming
Duleep Trophy 2025: The Board of Control of Cricket in India is facing the heat on social media as there is no live streaming for the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2025.
Duleep Trophy 2025: There has not been much Indian cricket of relevance since the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy, but now the prestigious Duleep Trophy 2025 has started, but unfortunately fans are complaining because no live streaming is available. The Board of Control of Cricket in India is facing the heat on social media over no telecast.
Big Stars, No Live Streaming
The first and second Quarterfinal matches between North Zone-East Zone and Central Zone-North-East Zone are set to feature some big names and fans are unhappy that they will not get to watch their superstars in action. Players like Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar and Arshdeep Singh among others would be playing for their respective zonal sides. These big domestic names realise that the Duleep Trophy is a big platform for them to perform well and try to get into the national side.
‘Shameless BCCI’
Meanwhile, fans are angry because they claim that even tennis-ball leagues are broadcasted, while a prestigious domestic game is not being broadcasted. Big stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja will be missed. The Indian board is yet to give an update on why is there no live streaming for Duleep Trophy 2025 matches.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 28 August 2025 at 12:29 IST