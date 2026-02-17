Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar Join Ex-International Cricket Captains in Plea for Improved Prison Conditions for Imran Khan

Imran Khan delivers a speech at the opening ceremony for the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China | Image: ANI

Fourteen former international cricket captains from five Test-playing nations have appealed to the Pakistan government to ensure better prison treatment and medical care for former Prime Minister and World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan, amid serious concerns over his health, reported The Age Australia.

The petition, drafted by former Australian captain Greg Chappell, was delivered to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon. The letter has also been signed by Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, along with former captains Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, and Kim Hughes from Australia; England's Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Mike Brearley, and David Gower; West Indies' Clive Lloyd; and New Zealand's John Wright.

"Recent reports concerning his health - particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody - and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," the former captains wrote.

They added, “As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”

Chappell stated that the petition was prompted by reports about Imran's worsening health in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison, where he has been held since his imprisonment on corruption charges more than two years ago.

Image: X (Formerly Twitter)

The letter further urged, “We respectfully urge the government of Pakistan to ensure that Imran Khan receives immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing to address his reported health issues. Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members. Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance. Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn - and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice.”

Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, a prominent voice in Indian cricket, commented on the situation, saying, “It's terrible what they are doing to him. We have been friends since he was trying to qualify as an overseas player for Worcestershire and not just rivals on the field.”

Supporters of Imran Khan have cited his loss of 85 per cent vision in his right eye and restricted access to family and personal physicians as reasons for urgent intervention.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan's legendary pacer duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis led calls for the former Pakistan captain to be allowed for urgent medical support in prison, following reports of severe vision loss in his right eye, according to ESPNcricinfo.

His son, Sulaiman, described the harsh conditions: “He's in a very small cell, which has been described as a 'death cell' because this is where they've held people who are on death row. Sometimes the electricity is cut off. Sometimes he won't be allowed reading materials.”