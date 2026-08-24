Kapil Dev Demands Humane Treatment For Imran Khan as Pakistani Players Stay Silent: 'We Are Not Asking For Anything Else'

Former Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan has been the subject of attention after 21 former international cricketers wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urging him to ensure proper medical care and humane treatment for the former PM. Imran Khan's health had deteriorated, and he had to be admitted to a Pakistan government hospital.

Kapil Dev Urged For Imran Khan's Proper Medical Care

Imran was released from the hospital after doctors declared him fit, and he returned to the Adiala prison. His sister was present when the medical examinations were conducted, and although he was pronounced fit, the procedure has faced questions.

Reaffirming his support, Kapil Dev has now renewed his call for Imran Khan to receive adequate facilities and proper medical care.

He said, “I don’t blame Pakistani cricketers for not speaking up. They have to live there. But I would like to support my friend, whom we admired and played with.

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"We don't know the law of the country, that's fine. But humility and simple facilities should be given to a prisoner, whoever he may be. And he was a former Prime Minister of the country and a top cricketer of the world.

"We want he should get the best treatment, what we are asking for. We are not asking for anything else, we are not asking for any replies, we are requesting."

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The signatories of the letter, who said they were writing "not as politicians, but as former colleagues and rivals who share a bond forged on the cricket field," clarified that their appeal was not intended to interfere in Pakistan's internal legal matters.

Khan, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 to 2022, was sentenced to a slew of prison sentences after his removal from the top office.