Kapil Dev Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan Over Boycotting India Match In T20 World Cup 2026: 'You Are Hurting The Game'

T20 World Cup 2026: Former cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Kapil issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying that they are 'hurting the game' with their decision of boycotting India game at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan Set To Boycott India Match At T20 World Cup 2026

Earlier on February 1, the Government of Pakistan took their official social media handle and announced that the Pakistani players will take part in the ICC tournament, but they will snub the T20 World Cup 2026 fixture against India on February 15.

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the Government of Pakistan wrote on X.

Advertisement

Kapil Dev Opens Up On Pakistan's Decision To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 Match Against India

While speaking to NDTV, Kapil Dev opened up on the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) decision to boycott the India match, saying that the future of cricket in Pakistan is not looking bright.

He recalled that Pakistan have given 'fantastic talents' to cricket in the past. Kapil Dev added that if they are not allowing their players to play a match in the World Cup, then it's unfair for their own country.

Advertisement

"If the decision was taken by the players, they can come out and say. However, if the board says that you will not play, the reputation of the country comes down. It is not looking bright for Pakistan. You are killing the generation. Pakistan have given us fantastic talents over the years. But if you will not allow these boys to play in the World Cup, you are killing the generation and hurting the game. You are being unfair to your own players," Kapil Dev said.

Pakistan have been placed in Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026, alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands, and the United States of America (USA).