Karnataka Bowlers Excel In Vijay Hazare Trophy Knockouts, Vidyadhar Patil's Three-Wicket Haul Restrict Mumbai to 254/8 In Quarters

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]: In the first quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) season 2025-26, Karnataka's bowling unit delivered a clinical performance as they restricted the Mumbai side to what appears to be a manageable total on the board.

After winning the toss and electing to field at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. Karnataka's pace attack, led by Vidyadhar Patil (3-42 in 10 overs), dismantled Mumbai's top order, reducing them to 60/4 within 18 overs. Patil was particularly devastating with the new ball, dismissing both Ishan Mulchandani and the dangerous Musheer Khan to set a dominant tone for the innings.

Despite getting a decent-looking start, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (27 runs) and Ishan Mulchandani (20 runs) compiling 36 runs for the first-wicket stand, Mumbai lost their way as they lost both the openers, Musheer Khan (9 runs) and Hardik Tamore (1 run) in quick succession. While Vyshak claimed Raghuvanshi's wicket, Vidhwath Kaverappa (2-43 in 10 overs) got rid of Tamore for Karnataka.

Advertisement

Shams Mulani (86) and captain Siddhesh Lad (38) tried reviving the Mumbai innings as they joined hands to stitch a 76-run partnership, but Karnataka's Abhilash Shetty (2-59 in 10 overs) broke the stand, rendering the visitors' score 136/5 in 33.3 overs.

Karnataka's bowlers continued to maintain a disciplined line and length, rarely offering Mumbai's batters any scoring opportunities. While Mulani held one end of the crease for Mumbai, the other batters could not play much of a hand to support him.

Advertisement