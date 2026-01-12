'Plays ODIs Like...': Former India Batter Hails Virat Kohli's Heroics In 1st IND vs NZ ODI

India hosted New Zealand for their 1st ODI match at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, or Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on January 11, 2026. New Zealand had set the target of 301 runs for the hosts, where Virat Kohli played a huge role in powering through this target.

Virat Kohli continued to look ominous for the New Zealand side since he came on the pitch, hitting six fours in his first 20 deliveries. Notably, Kohli registered a partnership of 118 runs with Shubman Gill and 77 runs with Shreyas Iyer.

Following his 93-run knock, former India batter Mohammed Kaif praised his body language and his attitude in the game. Additionally, Kaif noted that Kohli looked rather relaxed since his return to international cricket.

Mohammed Kaif Praises Virat Kohli For His Recent ODI Performances

Notably, aside from batting, Virat Kohli's natural charisma and attitude were also on display during the match as he was seen doing his usual animated celebrations with his teammates.

In a post made on X, Mohammed Kaif praised, "Virat Kohli plays ODIs like he is playing Delhi local league. Looks relaxed, jokes with mates, always has a smile on his face. Takes a hard look at bowlers, plays aggressively but shows patience. If he continues like this, remains motivated, he can keep playing for India for the next 5-6 years."

Virat Kohli Became The Second-Highest Run Scorer In International Cricket

With his 93 runs against New Zealand in the 1st ODI, Virat Kohli surpassed Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 28,016 international runs and stretched his run tally to 28,068 runs in 557 matches.