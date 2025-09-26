Karun Nair Reminds BCCI, Ajit Agarkar About Crucial Fifty in England After Being Dropped For Tests vs West Indies: 'No Words'

India vs West Indies: Karun Nair did not live upto the expectations with the bat in the tour of England, and hence he admits that he was not expecting to get selected for the Tests against West Indies at home. On being asked about the call taken, Nair told TOI that one should ask the reason to the selectors as he does not know why the call was taken.

'Don't know what to say'

"Yes, I did expect the selection. I don't know what to say. No words. I don't have many comments to make. It's very difficult for me to answer," he told the Times of India.

"You should probably ask the selectors what they are thinking. The only thing is, in the last Test match, I scored a fifty when no one else managed in the first innings. So, yeah, I thought I contributed to the team, especially in the last game that we won. But, yeah, it is what it is. Those things don't matter," he added.

Padikkal Over Nair

Earlier, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, during the press conference, gave an hones take on Nair. He admitted that Nair did not live upto expectations and Agarkar also mentioned that at this juncture, Devdutt Padikkal offers more.

"I mean obviously, frankly, we expected a little bit more from him, he has played four Tests. We have spoken about one innings. As the way it is, I mean, we feel Padikkal (Devdutt) offers a little bit more at this point, and I wish we could have given everyone 15 or 20 Tests. Unfortunately, it doesn't work that way."