VIDEO | Rohit Sharma's Heartfelt Gesture Towards Kapil Dev Can be Watched on Loop

Rohit Sharma is arguably the best white-ball batter of the generation. Now that there is much speculation over his ODI future, not much is officially known after he was not picked for the unofficial Tests versus Australia. But despite all that, he is winning hearts. In an event in Mumbai recently, Rohit won hearts and how.

At the event, legendary Kapil Dev asked Rohit to step forward and cut the ribbon, but the latter instead of doing what was asked of him, asks the 1983 World Cup-winning captain to do the honours. The gesture reeks of mutual respect.

As per reports, Rohit passed the fitness test that was held in Bengaluru.

The former Test captain hasn’t played international cricket since winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025. His most recent professional cricket appearance was in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. There are reports that he may be in the limited-overs squad for the tour of Australia in October. The ODI series in Australia begins on October 19 at the Perth Stadium, with the final two matches scheduled for October 23 at the Adelaide Oval and October 25 at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rohit's Incredible Transformation

For years, Rohit's fitness has been questioned and now that he wants to play the ODI World Cup in 2027, which is a couple of years away - fitness would be the decisive factor and he knows that well.