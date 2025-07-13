'After That There Was No Chat': KL Rahul Reacts To Rishabh Pant's Unfortunate Run Out On The Third Day Of The Lord's Test

IND vs ENG: The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has spiced up after a heated exchange between Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Shubman Gill during the final over of Day 3. In one of the rarest events, both India and England find themselves in a peculiar spot having scored the exact same runs in the first innings. India and England both scored 387 runs in the first innings of the Lord's Test, and after three days of high-octane action, both the teams have to start from scratch on the fourth day of the Test match.

The Lord's Test match has been extremely controversial so far. Both India and England have fought extremely hard to outplay each other. India in particular have continued to pile up the pain on England. The plan for England is not as simple, they need to decide a target that they want India to chase in the final innings of the game. On the contrary, India will have their plan sorted, bowl England out as quickly as possible.

KL Rahul Reacts to Rishabh Pant's Run Out in First Innings

Rishabh Pant copped a serious blow to his fingers while keeping wickets on the first day of the Lord's Test. Despite battling pain and discomfort, the Indian vice-captain walked out to bat and played a gritty innings of 74 runs off 112 balls. Despite India losing three quick wickets (Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Karun Nair) within 107 runs, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant stitched a partnership of 141 runs, which helped India stay afloat in the game.

Unfortunately, Rishabh Pant ran himself out at the stroke of lunch courtesy of his efforts to put KL Rahul back on strike, who was then batting on 99. After the end of day's play, KL Rahul reacted to the unfortunate incident. 'I had said that I'll try and get my hundred before lunch. I felt like I could hit Bashir for a boundary. I did hit the ball and it found the fielder, and after that there was no chat. Rishabh felt like he could give me the strike', added the star India batter.

England Secure Lead in Lord's