Kevin Pietersen Makes Huge Prediction On DC Spinner Vipraj Nigam's Future, Feels He Can Be A Household Name In Indian Cricket

IPL 2025: Former England captain and Delhi Capitals (DC) mentor Kevin Pietersen lavished praise on spinner Vipraj Nigam and said that the youngster works hard during practice. Delhi Capitals acquired Vipraj Nigam for an amount of Rs 50 Lakh at the IPL 2025 mega-auction

The 2025 edition of the IPL is Vipraj Nigam's first season in the cash-rich tournament. The youngster played four matches in the 18th season and picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.42. Nigam also shined with the bat, he scored 40 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 235.29 and an average of 40.00.

During DC's clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 24th match of the IPL, Nigam picked up two wickets in his four-over spell and gifted just 18 runs at an economy rate of 4.50. The youngster picked up two crucial wickets for the Delhi-based franchise, removing Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya from the crease.

‘Vipraj Nigam Has The Work Ethic To Be…’: Kevin Pietersen

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Kevin Pietersen said that Nigam holds the potential to become a genuine household name in Indian Cricket. The former cricketer also lauded the 20-year-old's work ethic.

“Vippi has the work ethic to be a genuine household name in Indian Cricket! He works so hard and so well! Impressive young man and kudos to the DC scouts,” Pietersen wrote on X.

Delhi Capitals Hold Second Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Delhi Capitals have displayed a stupendous performance in the ongoing season so far. The Capitals are the only franchise who are unbeaten in the tournament. The Delhi-based franchise have played four matches in IPL 2025 so far and won all of them. Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals hold the second place on the IPL 2025 standings with eight points and have a net run rate of +1.278.