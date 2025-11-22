Updated 22 November 2025 at 12:02 IST
'Enjoy The Bumpy Ride': Kevin Pietersen Takes Sarcastic Dig At Test Batters After 19 Wickets Fall On First Day Of Ashes 2025 Opener
Kevin Pietersen recently spoke about how Test batters have failed to apply themselves in tricky situations. The ex-English batter addressed the matter again after 19 wickets fell on the opening day of Ashes 2025
It is an open secret and also a no-brainer that the art of Test match batting is dying. It is not just a problem with India, but teams all across the globe seem to have a problem with playing the longest format of the game effectively. India were endlessly criticized for their approach with the bat in the first Test against South Africa, but turns out to be that England have the same problem as well.
The pitch that was used in the first India vs South Africa Test faced a lot of flak, but in the hindsight, it were the batters who failed to apply themselves and something similar has happened in the Ashes opener. A total of 19 wickets fell in the opening Test match of the Australia vs England series despite conditions being good for batting.
Kevin Pietersen Takes Subtle Dig At Batters
Kevin Pietersen, over the past few years has earned himself the reputation of calling a spade a spade. Pietersen was one of the few former cricketers who addressed the root cause of India's loss against South Africa in Kolkata. Pietersen was one of the very few people who dismissed the theory around bad pitch and called out the dying art of Test match batting and how the batters have failed to apply themselves. Pietersen also took a subtle dig at T20 batting playing a huge role in the batters forgetting the art of Test match batting.
Just a week apart, 19 wickets fell on the first day of an Ashes opener. Certainly the pitch couldn't be blamed as the conditions were extremely batting friendly, but the Australian and English batters couldn't capitalize. Pietersen shared yet another tweet and highlighted his take about how the batting techniques these days are flawed for Test match cricket.
Australia are currently the defending champions of The Ashes and England are eyeing to win the coveted urn after a decade, a title that they haven't won since 2015.
Mitchell Starc Runs Riot In Perth
No Pat Cummins, no Josh Hazlewood, no problems for Mitchell Starc. The left-arm Australian pacer struck his best form as he ran through the English batting lineup on his own in the first innings of the game. Starc picked a total of seven wickets in the first innings of The Ashes opener.
