'Why Do You Exist Man?': Internet Fumes After KL Rahul Drops Aiden Markram At Slips During IND vs SA Guwahati Test

India are hosting South Africa in the second match of the series in Guwahati. The hosts have faced a lot of scrutiny over the past few days after they were defeated in Kolkata. South Africa are currently 1-0 up and they are comfortably poised to register a Test series win in India, something which rarely happens for the visiting teams. As far as India are concerned, nothing less than a victory is going to bail them out of the chances of another series defeat.

India also have a few things to worry about. They are without the services of their regular Test skipper Shubman Gill who has been ruled out of the series, courtesy of a neck injury that he picked up in Kolkata.

KL Rahul Trolled For Dropping Regulation Catch At Slips

Just like Mitchell Starc's habit of getting wickets in the first over, KL Rahul too has a habit of messing things up intentionally. Something or the other keeps on going wrong around the India Test opener and the second India vs South Africa Test match was no different. KL Rahul, who is generally considered a great fielder and has extremely safe hands, made a mockery of a regulation catch at the slips.

On the second ball of the sixth over, South Africa opener Aiden Markram ended up edging one ball towards the slips. Rahul, who was fielding at second slip, moved towards his weaker side and ended up dropping the catch. The internet hasn't been kind to the opener after his failed attempt and the netizens have called Rahul out for making a mess of the regulation catch.

Here's How The Netizens Reacted

Rishabh Pant Leads India In Second Test

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has become India's 38th Test captain. Pant is leading India in Guwahati as regular skipper Shubman Gill was ruled out due to a neck injury.