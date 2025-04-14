sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 14th 2025, 15:45 IST

Lucknow Super Giants Gain Strategic Advantage As Mayank Yadav Receives Clearance from BCCI CoE, To Join Team Soon | Reports

Lucknow Super Giants will be facing the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on April 14, 2025, at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav celebrates a wicket during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium | Image: ANI Photo

One of the Lucknow Super Giants' sensational pacers, Mayank Yadav, is all set to return for the IPL franchise for the 2025 season. The cricketer's fast bowling capabilities and touching the mark of 157 kph have been one of the premier highlights in the previous season, but he has not been in action this season so far. Mayank has now received the green signal from the BCCI Centre of Excellence, and it could be a massive strategic boost for the franchise in their rollercoaster season so far.

Mayank Yadav Expected To Return To LSG Camp Soon | Reports

Mayank Yadav was one of the Lucknow Super Giants' biggest retentions as he was brought back into the franchise for a whopping amount of INR 11 Crore. He has been inactive from action from the start of the IPL 2025 due to a lumbar stress injury. He went on to suffer a toe injury, which aggravated the conditions and delayed his comeback.

As per reports from Sports Tak, Mayank Yadav is fit for cricketing action and will join the Lucknow Super Giants' camp soon. He could join the Super Giants as soon as April 15, which makes him available for the away fixture against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. However, the final call will be made by the LSG coaching staff, and they will monitor him upon his return. 

LSG To Gain Massive Advantage Following Mayank Yadav's Return

The Lucknow Super Giants have done impressive work so far. Despite Rishabh Pant's constant failures and lacking several full-time cricketers like Mohsin Khan, Akash Deep and more, they have done a decent job so far in the IPL 2025 season. With four wins and two losses, the Super Giants are at the number four in the IPL points table.

The franchise's clinical decision to bring back Shardul Thakur as a replacement benefited them big-time as the all-rounder has proved his worth in the game after going unsold in the mega auction. He has made himself an irreplaceable star from the playing squad, and it is yet to be seen how LSG incorporates Mayank Yadav once he returns.

