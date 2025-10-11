'Khud Ke Hi Gaadi Phod Diya': Rohit Sharma's Huge Hit Breaks His Own Lamborghini Car | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Looks like former India captain, Rohit Sharma, who is a clean striker of the ball, broke his own car while a practice session on Friday at the iconic Shivaji Park in Mumbai. A fan makes the claim on a clip after Rohit plays a slog sweep. The ball comes off from the middle of the bat. While we cannot see the ball hitting his car, but the fan who is shooting the clip makes the tall claim.

"Khud ki hi gaadi ko phod diya (Broke his own car)," said a fan in a video while recording Rohit's six. Here is the clip that has surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

Meanwhile, Rohit would be playing for India after a long time when the team tours Australia for a white-ball series.

Rohit appeared at the CEAT Cricket Awards recently where he looked leaner and fitter. There is much speculations over his ODI future. It is no secret that he wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, bhut it seems like all that will boil down to his fitness and form. Will he be able to stay fit and be in form is the question.

India Down Under

India will begin their Australia tour on October 19 with the first ODI match of the three-game series at the Perth Stadium. The second match of the series will be played on October 23 at the Adelaide Oval.

The final and third ODI match of the series is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. Without a doubt, the spotlight would be on Rohit to see his form and fitness.