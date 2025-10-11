Republic World
Updated 11 October 2025 at 06:56 IST

WATCH | Rohit Sharma Yells at Security For Stopping Young Fan; Heartwarming Gesture is Unmissable

Ind vs Aus: Former India captain Rohit Sharma is a fan favourite and on Friday the world got another glimpse of it.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma | Image: @45__rohan
Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma, arguably the best white-ball cricketer of the era, was at one of the local grounds in Mumbai on Friday practicing ahead of the Australia tour. Rohit had former India assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar by his side during the session at Shivaji Park. Rohit was in ominous striking touch, as some reports also claim that the 38-year-old batter broke his own Lamborghini Urus's glass while hitting a six. The practice session was attended by many fans as they just wanted to get a glimpse of the former India captain. After a long hit in the nets and after enthralling the fans, Rohit was packing his kit and getting ready to leave. 

That is when he spotted his security forcibly stopping a young fan who wanted to get close to him. On seeing this, Rohit yelled and asked them to stop doing that. The kid then met Rohit in what looked like a memorable meet for the fan. The clip is now going viral. 

Meanwhile, Rohit appeared at the CEAT Cricket Awards recently where he looked leaner and fitter. There is much speculations over his ODI future. It is no secret that he wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup, bhut it seems like all that will boil down to his fitness and form. Will he be able to stay fit and be in form is the question. 

Can he Deliver? 

Spotlight would be on Rohit when he walks out to bat in Australia. 

He knows he needs to get runs to hold onto his spot in the side. Without a doubt, he would be under pressure. It would be interesting to see his approach. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 06:48 IST

