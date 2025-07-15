King Charles III Enthusiastically Praises Jasprit Bumrah, Discusses His Masterful Bowling Skills During Team India's London Visit

King Charles III meets members of the India men's Test cricket team, from left, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill during an audience in the gardens of Clarence House, London | Image: PA Pool via AP

King Charles III heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah when the Monarch met the Indian fast bowler in London. The head of the Commonwealth had hosted the Indian National Cricket Team in the garden at Clarence House, London. The King hosted the visiting team after their loss to England in the third test at Lord's, where the Shubman Gill-led side were defeated by 22 runs.

After meeting the Indian captain, Shubman Gill, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant, King Charles III interacted with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. The Monarch had a brief conversation after shaking hands and was seen interacting about his bowling skills with the Indian pacer. While the audio of their interaction was unclear, King Charles III had said, "He looks terrific" after being introduced to Bumrah, which met with laughs all around.

The Monarch also asked Jasprit Bumrah about fast bowling and where he learned the skills, to which the Indian bowler said he picked it up while watching television.

Both the Indian Men's and women's National Cricket Teams were hosted at the Clarence House gardens, and King Charles III met all of them while hosting them in a reception. BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and secretary Devajit Saikia were also present at the event.

Team India Eye Redemption In The 4th Test At Old Trafford

Team India faced an enormous challenge at the home of cricket as they battled against England to pick up the lead in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The series was levelled at 1-1, and the Lord's showdown was clinical for both sides. Tensions also heightened during the play, which added a spark to the competition in the final two days of action.

Despite Team India's resilient showcase, they could not withstand England's superior bowling as the visiting batters lost their wickets early. The tailenders tried to put up a show with their solid defence before the final wicket fell, handing England a 22-run win.