Updated 30 November 2025 at 17:11 IST
'King Is On Mission': Virat Kohli Breaks The Internet With Historic 52nd ODI Ton In MS Dhoni's Home Turf Ranchi
Virat Kohli made history with his 52nd ODI Century in India vs South Africa 1st ODI series.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma ran the show for India since the toss at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi during the India vs South Africa 1st ODI. While Sharma was trapped by Marco Jansen for an LBW, Virat Kohli continued to be on the crease and completed his 52nd ODI century.
Virat Kohli came to the pitch after the dismissal of opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right from the start, Kohli made his intent clear since the first ball. Against the first ball, the RCB legend hit a lucky boundary past the third man, and there was no looking back since then.
Virat Kohli Scripts History With His 52nd ODI Century
Virat Kohli's knock against SA in the 1st of the three-part ODI series against South Africa was spectacular for the fans. This was probably the best the right-hand batsman looked since the 2023 ODI World Cup.
After hitting his boundary to complete his 52nd ODI hundred, the player jumped in delight as the crowd went crazy in Ranchi Stadium. Additionally, as per tradition, the player kissed his coveted locket.
Additionally, a fan charged into the field to touch the player's feet, showing the admiration fans have for Virat.
Fans React To Virat Kohli Hitting 100 Against SA
Here's how fans reacted to Kohli's 52nd hundred:
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's 136-run Partnership Steady India's Ship Against SA
While Virat completed his century, Rohit Sharma completed his half-century. Additionally, Sharma broke the record to become the player with the most sixes in an ODI. Rohit Sharma eventually departed at 57 runs for 51 balls; however, Virat Kohli maintained his momentum before being dismissed by Nandre Burger for 135 runs.
Published By : Tiasha Sarkar
Published On: 30 November 2025 at 17:11 IST