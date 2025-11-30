Rohit Sharma Achieves Big Six-Hitting Record During IND vs SA 1st ODI In Ranchi On His Way To 47th ODI Fifty

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma broke the record for most sixes in an ODI on November 30, 2025, in Ranchi against South Africa. This record was previously held by Shahid Afridi with 351 sixes in 369 innings. Sharma broke the record with three sixes against the Proteas in the first ODI at the JSCA International Stadium.

The 38-year-old Rohit cracked his 350th ODI six with a slog-sweep off South Africa off-spinner Prenalen Subrayan over cow corner. The player then proceeded to repeat the stroke off the next delivery to equal Afridi at 351 maximums in 100 fewer innings. The record-breaker scored his 352nd six off Marco Jansen after completing his half-century against South Africa.

Notably, Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20I, continues to be the only man to hit 200-plus sixes in this format, with 205 in 151 innings in his career.

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Stun Fans With Their Partnership At ODIs Against SA

South Africa looked to be in control of the ball as Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent back to the pavilion quite early in the match. However, senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steadied the Indian ship with a crucial partnership. Both players completed their half-centuries and brought up India's century stand in just 82 balls.

Virat Kohli completed his 76th ODI half-century in 48 balls, while Rohit completed his 60th ODI half-century in 43 balls.

Rohit Sharma Dismissed For 57 Runs