KKR Announce Shane Watson As Assistant Coach, Former CSK Legend To Take Over Ahead Of IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the appointment of Shane Watson as assistant coach for IPL 2026. The former Australian all-rounder will assist the newly appointed KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar in the next season.

Speaking on the announcement, Venky Mysore, CEO of Kolkata Knight Riders, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Shane Watson to the KKR family. His experience as a player and coach at the highest level will add immense value to our team culture and preparation. His understanding of the T20 format is world-class, and we look forward to his contributions both on and off the field.”