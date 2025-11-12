Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Release And Retention List, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli's RCB Let go Off Liam Livingstone?

IPL 2026: After a wait of nearly two decades, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally brought an end to the trophy drought by clinching their maiden IPL silverware. Rajat Patidar, who was in charge of the side, played a crucial role in the title run. Not just Patidar, Kohli - who is somewhat of an icon for RCB - also played a pivotal role in the win. Kohli scored runs with the bat and that helped them set up games.

Will RCB Make Changes to Their Winning Squad?

It is unlikely that RCB would make too many changes to their squad after clinching the crown in 2025. Yet, a few players may be released like Liam Livingstone, who had a season to forget. With Yash Dayal as well, he is doubtful after being expensive in the season gone by. The XI looks extremely strong with Kohli and Phil Salt as openers. They have Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar to follow which makes it a dream top-order in T20s. They also have finishers in Tim David, Romario Shephard, Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya.