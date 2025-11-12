Updated 12 November 2025 at 15:21 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Release And Retention List, IPL 2026: Will Virat Kohli's RCB Let go Off Liam Livingstone?
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the reigning IPL champions and a lot of interest would be around their team at the retention.
IPL 2026: After a wait of nearly two decades, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally brought an end to the trophy drought by clinching their maiden IPL silverware. Rajat Patidar, who was in charge of the side, played a crucial role in the title run. Not just Patidar, Kohli - who is somewhat of an icon for RCB - also played a pivotal role in the win. Kohli scored runs with the bat and that helped them set up games.
Will RCB Make Changes to Their Winning Squad?
It is unlikely that RCB would make too many changes to their squad after clinching the crown in 2025. Yet, a few players may be released like Liam Livingstone, who had a season to forget. With Yash Dayal as well, he is doubtful after being expensive in the season gone by. The XI looks extremely strong with Kohli and Phil Salt as openers. They have Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar to follow which makes it a dream top-order in T20s. They also have finishers in Tim David, Romario Shephard, Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Probable Retained Players: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Swastik Chikara, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage.
RCB's Probable Released Players: Liam Livingstone, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam Dar, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.
Published On: 12 November 2025 at 15:10 IST