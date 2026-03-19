KKR Have Ex-CSK Duo on Radar as Harshit Rana's Replacement For IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana celebrates a wicket during the match against Mumbai Indians during their match in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Eden Gardens | Image: ANI

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders have set their sight on former CSK duo of Simarjeet Singh and KM Asif, along with veteran Sandeep Warrier as Harshit Rana's Replacement. While nothing can be confirmed on this now, Rana is likely to miss the entire season after picking up a ligament strain in the right knee. Rana got injured during India's T20 World Cup warm-up against South Africa. KKR is surely exploring options knowing very well that there is no certainty over when can Rana return.

Who Are KKR Eyeing?

As per reports, KKR has three Indian pacers on their radar.

Former CSK cricketer Simarjeet is tall and can work up decent pace. He also brings to the table a sharp yorker. He has 11 wickets from 14 IPL games.

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On the other hand, Asif and Warrier were part of KKR's first pre-season camp at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Both Asif and Warrier have been in good form in domestic cricket and that is the reason why they are being contemplated as a replacement for Rana.

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KKR Full Squad For IPL 2026

Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rahul Tripathi (Rs 75 lakh), Finn Allen (Rs 2 Cr), Tejasvi Singh (Rs 3 Cr), Tim Seifert (Rs 1.50 Cr), Cameron Green (Rs 25.20 Cr), Sarthak Ranjan (Rs 30 lakh), Daksh Kamra (Rs 30 lakh), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 2 Cr), Prashant Solanki (Rs 30 lakh), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 18 Cr), Kartik Tyagi (Rs 30 lakh), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 9.20 Cr), Akash Deep (Rs 1 Cr).