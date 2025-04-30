sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 30th 2025, 14:23 IST

KKR Hit Back At Trolls Following Internet Storm Over Kuldeep Yadav Slapping Rinku Singh After IPL 2025 Match Against DC

Following the match between KKR and DC, controversy erupted when a video of Kuldeep Yadav slapping Rinku Singh went viral on social media.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav after the DC vs KKR match
Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav after the DC vs KKR match | Image: Screengrab from X (@KKRiders)

Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals met for their Indian Premier League match on 29th April 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match was won by Kolkata Knight Riders to hand Delhi Capitals their second win in a row. KKR had defeated Delhi by 14 runs. Following the end of the match, a massive controversy erupted when in a playful moment, India and Delhi Capitals player Kuldeep Yadav slapped KKR batter Rinku Singh twice. Since the moment occurred, social media has been up in storm criticizing Kuldeep Yadav for his actions. 

KKR Hit Back At Social Media Trolls Following Slap Controversy 

Ever since the video of Kuldeep Yadav playfully slapping Rinku Singh has gone viral on social media, the internet has been up in storm. Amidst this, Kolkata Knight Riders took to their social media handle to defend the Delhi Capitals player. KKR posted a video which featured glimpses of the deep friendship that Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh share. 

The video had the caption, “Media (sansani) vs (doston ke beech ka) Reality! Gehri dosti feat. our talented UP boys." 

Rinku Singh And KKR's Form In Question During Disappointing IPL Season 

During the 2024 Indian Premier League season, Kolkata Knight Riders were at the top of the world as they won their third IPL title. Their title defense in 2025 has not started the way thar they would have wanted as KKR are currently in seventh place in the points table. Their chances of making it to the IPL playoffs also seem very slim. 

Star batter Rinku Singh is also having a terrible season with his franchise. In the 10 matches that KKR has played, Rinku Singh only has 169 runs with a high score of 38. Rinku Singh currently averages 33 runs for KKR during the 2025 season of the IPL. 

Published April 30th 2025, 14:14 IST

