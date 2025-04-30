'Will Try To Come Back': Delhi Capitals Vipraj Nigam Remains Hopeful For Top Two Spot Despite Back To Back Losses In IPL 2025

Updated April 30th 2025, 11:36 IST
Delhi Capitals succumbed to a defeat at home as Kolkata Knight Riders ran away with the win by 14 runs. Delhi Capitals seem to have what looks like a loss of form as this was the second game that they lost in a row and both of these losses came at home. During the match KKR batted first and set a target of 205 for Delhi Capitals to chase. The target seemed within reach for Delhi Capitals but the wicket of a dangerous Faf du Plessis turned the game on it's head as DC fell short of the target by 14 runs.
Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam despite the back to back losses at home remains hopeful of Delhi Capitals chances to finish in the top two spot in the points table.
“There are some decisions that we make at the last moment, which is why the game gets messed up sometimes here and there. But we are still in the top four, and we have five more games left, in which we will try to come back and finish in the top two,” said Vipraj Nigam after the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Delhi Capitals despite the losses against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders are fourth in the IPL points table.
Read More: IPL 2025: Adam Gilchrist Gives Honest Take On MS Dhoni's IPL Future And His Role In CSK, Says 'It Is Going To Cost Me'
As Vipraj Nigam was speaking after the match against KKR, he opened up on several things such as his mindset coming into the tournament and the atmosphere in the team.
"IPL is a journey where you always face ups and downs. But the main thing is how strong your mindset is, how the team atmosphere is — the seniors' role is crucial, and they have always backed me," Vipraj Nigam further added.
Vipraj Nigam made 39 off 19 balls in the match against KKR and also took two wickets.
Published April 30th 2025, 11:36 IST