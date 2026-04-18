KKR Management Put Under The Bus After Another Dismal Show vs Gujarat Titans: 'You Need To Take Risks'

KKR's horrendous run in IPL 2026 continues as they slumped to their 5th defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. Despite Cameron Green's good outing with the bat, KKR bowlers couldn't get the job done, and an excellent knock from GT captain Shubman Gill derailed Ajinkya Rahane's plans.

KKR Receive Scathing Criticism After Gujarat Titans Defeat

It has been a difficult campaign for Rahane, who has faced severe scrutiny following KKR's underwhelming start to the season. Despite breaking the bank at the IPL auction, the IPL 2024 champions have struggled for results on the pitch, and another defeat has piled pressure on the Indian star.

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble highlighted KKR's lack of game awareness, spotting that Rahane should have gone with both Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy simultaneously.

In an interaction with JioStar, he said, “KKR lacked game awareness, especially in how they used their spinners. On a good surface, the only way to create pressure is by bowling your spinners in tandem, but Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were rarely used together. When they did bowl, they were economical and built pressure, but by then, the game had already moved on. If you’re chasing a win from that position, you need to take risks, even using them early in the Powerplay. It might not always work, but that’s how you give yourself the best chance to turn the game.”

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