KKR Mentor Dwayne Bravo Continues To Defend Andre Russell With 'Bizarre' Remark, Plays Blame Game To Shield All-Rounder

IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders have been poor in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is an understatement. There is no proper way to define how poor they have been this season. After eight complete matches, the Kolkata Knight Riders team management still does not have any clue about the team that they want to play on a given day, and they continue to play 'musical chairs' with their players.

Constant chopping and changing, reading the conditions poorly, and zero planning about how to approach a run chase have been a few of the biggest problems that the Kolkata Knight Riders have faced this season. Apart from Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and Mumbai Indians in 2020, no other franchise has been able to defend their title, and it is something that doesn't happen very often, but Kolkata Knight Riders' performances have been so bad this season that they don't even look like the defending champions anymore.

Dwayne Bravo Continues To Defend Andre Russell

Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo plays a very specific role in the Kolkata Knight Riders team. Russell has been a celebrated all-rounder in the IPL, but for the past few years, he has been bowling less due to his fitness issues. Andre Russell's performance with the bat this year has been questionable, and they have been far from the best.

After KKR's horrific loss to Gujarat Titans, which was a result of a 'clueless' run chase, KKR mentor raised many eyebrows as he continued to defend his fellow Caribbean teammate Andre Russell. "Russell is an experienced player. He's a successful player. Just a couple of games the leg spinners have got him out. But I don't think we actually had the team batting properly. So that is the reality. Russell is not the only one who is struggling at the moment," said the KKR mentor.

Gujarat Titans Push Kolkata Knight Riders Further Towards The Exit Door