Ayush Mhatre's Dream Debut Leaves His Little Cousin In Tears, CSK Post Wholesome Video That Goes Viral On Social Media

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings ' horror show in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League continues. Five-time champions CSK, which has always been one of the strongest IPL teams, continues to surrender in every match, and this has now become a massive concern.

For seventeen years, Chennai Super Kings have chosen experience over youth, but this time around, their strategy isn't working, and it has backfired on them big time. CSK are virtually out of the Indian Premier League, and they need to do something miraculous to turn their campaign around.

Chennai had lost five out of their seven games in the past, but there is a stark difference between the team back then and the players that they have now. MS Dhoni is CSK's stand-in skipper for the season, but even his genius mind is not being able to save the team from the hammering that they continue to receive this season.

Ayush Mhatre's Cousin Breaks Down Seeing Him Bat

Regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad 's injury has made matters even worse for the five-time champions. Gaikwad has been ruled out of the IPL, leaving a very small room for Chennai Super Kings to make any further changes. CSK had roped in Mumbai youngster Ayush Mhatre to fill in for Ruturaj Gaikwad, and he ended up having a dream debut.

On his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians , Mhatre played a fearless brand of cricket and ended up scoring a quickfire 32 off 15 deliveries. Mhatre hit 4 boundaries and 2 sixes and scored these runs at a strike rate of 213.33. Chennai Super Kings have now posted a video of Ayush Mhatre that shows his little cousin breaking into tears while watching the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match at the Wankhede. The video has now gone viral on social media, as people can't get enough of the wholesome video.

Chennai Super Kings have six losses and two wins from all the eight matches that they have played so far in IPL 2025.